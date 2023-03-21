Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 580 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $39,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Nestlé by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 150,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $133.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nestlé Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.