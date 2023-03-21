Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock remained flat at $106.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.47.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

