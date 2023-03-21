Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,262 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $18,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 786,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.62.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

