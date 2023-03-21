good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 171804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of good natured Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

See Also

