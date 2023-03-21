Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $674,354.15 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for approximately $2,704.18 or 0.09613067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001358 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.44 or 0.00361584 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,373.21 or 0.26281160 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010265 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.