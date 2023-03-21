Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

