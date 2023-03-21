Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Graphite Bio Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $141.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPH shares. Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Institutional Trading of Graphite Bio

About Graphite Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 482,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

