Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 6,471 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $305.97 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

