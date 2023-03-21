Greenfield Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,462 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

AMAT stock opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.94. The firm has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

