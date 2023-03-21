Greenfield Savings Bank Has $1.40 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Shares of PAYX opened at $109.70 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average is $116.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.