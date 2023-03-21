Greenfield Savings Bank Has $383,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $57.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.