Greenfield Savings Bank Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $241.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.14 and a 200 day moving average of $246.69.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

