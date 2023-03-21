Greenfield Savings Bank Invests $214,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SDY opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.34.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

