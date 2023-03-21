Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 103 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.7% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $475.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $467.70 and a 200 day moving average of $458.72. The firm has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

