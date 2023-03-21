Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $8.95 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $163.87 million, a P/E ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

