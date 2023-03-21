Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GHL opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.87 million, a PE ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 636,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 557,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

