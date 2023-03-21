Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on shares of Grenke in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Grenke in a research report on Monday.

Get Grenke alerts:

Grenke Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLJ stock traded up €0.22 ($0.24) on Tuesday, hitting €23.74 ($25.53). The stock had a trading volume of 73,496 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of €26.74 and a 200 day moving average of €23.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Grenke has a 12-month low of €17.99 ($19.34) and a 12-month high of €30.52 ($32.82).

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.