Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0718 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,025.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00291205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00074099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00537774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.36 or 0.00475831 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.