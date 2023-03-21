Grin (GRIN) Price Up 14% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Grin has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,898.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00283780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00551701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00071136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00472087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.