Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $4.06 on Friday. Groupon has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $123.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Groupon by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 723.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

