Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.10.
Groupon Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $4.06 on Friday. Groupon has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $123.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Institutional Trading of Groupon
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Groupon (GRPN)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.