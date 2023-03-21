GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Major Shareholder Sells $533,337.84 in Stock

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Ngp Energy Technology Partners sold 740,747 shares of GSE Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $533,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
GSE Systems Stock Up 5.5 %
GSE Systems stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 61,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,028. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on GVP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of GSE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSE Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
GSE Systems Company Profile
GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation.
