Guardian Investment Management Has $673,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Guardian Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $125.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

