Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 1,763 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $136,050.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $127,543.92.
Shares of GWRE stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 771,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,583. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $3,862,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 77,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
