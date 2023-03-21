GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Given New C$3.15 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.15 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of GURU Organic Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of GUROF stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. GURU Organic Energy has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 23,700 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com, FB Marketplace, and Amazon.

