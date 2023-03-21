H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.86

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

H.I.S. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

Featured Stories

