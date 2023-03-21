H2O DAO (H2O) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. H2O DAO has a market cap of $26.77 million and $319,016.92 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00358887 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,338.99 or 0.26081970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010187 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

