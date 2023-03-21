Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 748,521 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 64,323 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $29,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.5 %

HAL traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,912,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,139. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

