Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.90. 620,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,030. The stock has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

