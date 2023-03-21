Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 48.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.6 %

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $95.75. 1,241,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,276,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

