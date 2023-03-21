Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.38. 185,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,086. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

