Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,891 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.66. 33,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,504. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $45.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

