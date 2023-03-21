Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,935 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMR. Cowen lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,251. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.21. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.90 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.56 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $823.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.40 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 114.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

