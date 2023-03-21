Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,623,000 after acquiring an additional 220,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,547,000 after acquiring an additional 581,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 148,059 shares of company stock worth $8,428,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 1.9 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of ASO traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.09. The stock had a trading volume of 191,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $67.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

