Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,511 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Gold Fields by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

GFI stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,224. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

GFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

