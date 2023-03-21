Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 95,541 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after purchasing an additional 189,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 192,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,368. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.05.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

