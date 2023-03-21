Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 658 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $552.48. 97,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,309. The company’s fifty day moving average is $566.00 and its 200-day moving average is $544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $212.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.