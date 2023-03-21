Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.00

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 36375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.64).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.75. The company has a market capitalization of £164.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -909.09%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

