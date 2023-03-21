Head-To-Head Analysis: BlackSky Technology (BKSY) vs. Its Peers

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) is one of 48 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BlackSky Technology to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -113.68% -50.69% -28.38% BlackSky Technology Competitors -245.66% -53.32% -5.05%

Volatility and Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology’s peers have a beta of -2.80, indicating that their average stock price is 380% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

13.6% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $65.35 million -$74.34 million -2.00 BlackSky Technology Competitors $4.41 billion $647.07 million 2.51

BlackSky Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BlackSky Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackSky Technology Competitors 287 1535 2492 107 2.55

BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 164.55%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 23.98%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

BlackSky Technology peers beat BlackSky Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

