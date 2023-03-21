Head-To-Head Survey: Ouster (OUST) and The Competition

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ouster to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ouster and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million -$93.98 million -1.18 Ouster Competitors $663.63 million $16.32 million 6.14

Ouster’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ouster. Ouster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -297.38% -52.75% -42.91% Ouster Competitors -206.36% -54.51% -30.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ouster and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ouster Competitors 58 155 267 5 2.45

Ouster currently has a consensus price target of $3.59, indicating a potential upside of 323.30%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 27.92%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Ouster has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ouster rivals beat Ouster on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

