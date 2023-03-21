Heartland BancCorp (HLAN) to Issue Dividend of $0.76 on April 10th

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.759 per share by the bank on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.69.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $187.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.49. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.