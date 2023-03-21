Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.81) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.79) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Henry Boot Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Boot stock opened at GBX 224 ($2.75) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £299.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.58, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 242.56. Henry Boot has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 349 ($4.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Boot Company Profile

In other news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 42,000 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 238 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £99,960 ($122,755.74). 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.