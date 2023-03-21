Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

Shares of HLF stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.