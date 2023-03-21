Hermez Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $274,360.27 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $184.10 million and approximately $274,360.27 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $5.04 or 0.00017847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00031169 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00201688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,193.33 or 0.99852153 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

