HEX (HEX) Trading 11.3% Higher This Week

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. HEX has a total market capitalization of $56.66 billion and $38.58 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEX has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.46 or 0.00364407 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,446.88 or 0.26486380 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010345 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.