Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,917,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400,014 shares during the period. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) comprises 1.8% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $66,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after buying an additional 391,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,541,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,024,000 after acquiring an additional 355,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,469,000 after acquiring an additional 252,844 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 214,115 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 3.0 %

HOMB traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.17. 192,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,056. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.