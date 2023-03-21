Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Up 27.5% This Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.48 million and $1.15 million worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

