Hop Protocol Price Up 42.4% This Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $16.31 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

