Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $10.49 or 0.00037355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $141.52 million and $11.60 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00128513 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00058364 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,493,394 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

