Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $1.21 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

