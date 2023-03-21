Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,142 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 1.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

RDVY opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.